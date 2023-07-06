North West (TSE:NWC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.53

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$30.53 and last traded at C$30.55, with a volume of 40939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWC shares. CIBC increased their price target on North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

North West Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

North West Dividend Announcement

North West ( TSE:NWC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of C$593.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.6909722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

