Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.39. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 6,344 shares trading hands.

Northern Graphite Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$50.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.48.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative return on equity of 64.48% and a negative net margin of 104.55%. The firm had revenue of C$3.82 million during the quarter.

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

