Northstar Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,496 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $296.00 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.