Northstar Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 1.3% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

