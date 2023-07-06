Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $10.09 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 3.0% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $391,011,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $235.10 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

