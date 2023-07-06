Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,022 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $78,260,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,138,000 after purchasing an additional 771,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance
SWK opened at $89.91 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $118.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.99.
Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.59%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.
Stanley Black & Decker Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
