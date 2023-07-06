Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 801 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $202.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $203.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

