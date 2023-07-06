Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0480

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $274.87 million and approximately $18.69 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,851.83 or 0.06150587 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00041784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013569 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04965477 USD and is down -4.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $14,935,293.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.