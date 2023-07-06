Opus Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned 0.31% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 70,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 269,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,961,000.

NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $52.92. 69,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,838. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

