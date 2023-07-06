Opus Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 414,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 4.4% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $24,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.41. 1,505,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,380. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

