Opus Capital Group LLC Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.35. The company had a trading volume of 623,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,157. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.80 and a 200-day moving average of $139.75. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

