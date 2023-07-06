Opus Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,525 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.00. 2,418,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,599. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1923 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

