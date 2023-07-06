Opus Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,053 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Travelers Companies Price Performance
NYSE TRV traded down $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $169.96. The company had a trading volume of 534,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51.
Travelers Companies Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.
Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
