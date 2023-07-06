Opus Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,053 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV traded down $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $169.96. The company had a trading volume of 534,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.