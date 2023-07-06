Orchid 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.02 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $51.38 million and $2.02 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019403 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014154 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,319.49 or 1.00008272 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05347553 USD and is down -5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,105,184.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.