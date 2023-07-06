Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Shares Down 22.6%

Shares of Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Free Report) traded down 22.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Down 22.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile
Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics, a wind farm in Finland, a hydropower plant in Norway, and a Karskruv wind farm in southern Sweden. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022.
