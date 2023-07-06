Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $24.50 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,786,000 after acquiring an additional 188,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,194,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,123,000 after buying an additional 212,866 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 355,142.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,612,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after buying an additional 1,612,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after buying an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.