Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.92 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $10.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.20. The consensus estimate for Owens Corning’s current full-year earnings is $10.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Owens Corning Stock Down 2.2 %

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OC. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

OC stock opened at $128.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $132.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,993 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $111,343,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Owens Corning by 806.9% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,254,000 after buying an additional 981,250 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $55,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 878.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 559,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $42,129,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

