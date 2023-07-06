Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,809 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,980 shares of company stock worth $12,295,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.57. The company had a trading volume of 38,718,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,448,891. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $870.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

