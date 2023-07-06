Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after buying an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.02. 1,214,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,858,577. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

