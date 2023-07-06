Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,234 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,303,000 after buying an additional 358,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,316,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,478,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.30 on Thursday, hitting $181.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,184,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,600,910. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

