Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 458 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,660,211. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.