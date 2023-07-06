PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $721.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,207,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $37,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,851,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,173 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

