Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 6.2%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.72. 15,646,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 56,009,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of -113.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $495,086.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,845,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,965,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,798.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,922,523 shares of company stock valued at $27,113,243 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,849,000 after buying an additional 13,219,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after buying an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,395,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,219,000 after buying an additional 4,224,476 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

