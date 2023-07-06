Paul Grewal Sells 1,818 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $140,058.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,094,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,687,809. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

