PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $70.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.24.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $957.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $177,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,410 shares in the company, valued at $11,166,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $137,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,383,049.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $177,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,166,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,700 shares of company stock worth $1,330,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

