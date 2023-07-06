PDG RLTY S A EM/S Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 10th (OTCMKTS:PDGRY)

PDG RLTY S A EM/S (OTCMKTS:PDGRY – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 10th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 10th.

PDG RLTY S A EM/S Stock Performance

PDGRY stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. PDG RLTY S A EM/S has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

PDG RLTY S A EM/S Company Profile

PDG Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes operates in the real estate industry in Brazil. It engages in the acquisition and development of real estate properties; and acquisition of investment properties. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

