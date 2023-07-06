Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.1% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after purchasing an additional 156,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,230,000 after purchasing an additional 89,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,224,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $727,754,000 after acquiring an additional 43,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.95.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $320.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.90. The company has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 30.38 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

