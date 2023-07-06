Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Buys 57 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.6% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $213.82 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a PE ratio of 562.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $3,463,482.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,120.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 801,986 shares of company stock worth $168,188,162 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

