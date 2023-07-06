Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

