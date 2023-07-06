PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 96.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. 1,984,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7,051.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

