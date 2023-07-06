Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $12.49 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $115.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,858,577. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

