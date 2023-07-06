Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $78.50 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 813,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,806 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 1.6% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $78,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $90.55. 329,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,823. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.93. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

