Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,606 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up approximately 2.4% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of General Mills worth $117,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.35. 592,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

