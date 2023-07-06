Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 64,974 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,111,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,974 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in AT&T by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $15.98. 5,565,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,430,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.32.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.