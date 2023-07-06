Peoples Bank OH Has $270,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,006,523,000 after purchasing an additional 112,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Linde by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,414,000 after buying an additional 526,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $361.61. 620,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.90 and a 200 day moving average of $348.81. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $383.58. The company has a market capitalization of $177.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

