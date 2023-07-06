Peoples Bank OH Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,705 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,715 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 91.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,527,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

