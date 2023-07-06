Peoples Bank OH Sells 284 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Progressive were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Progressive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.95. 460,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $109.42 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.38. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progressive from $132.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

