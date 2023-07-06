Piper Sandler Lowers Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $237.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.77.

NYSE CB opened at $191.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chubb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after buying an additional 2,610,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

