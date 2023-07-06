PotCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $138.99 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 136.8% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $334,497.15 and $138.99 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00322805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00017808 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000408 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003271 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,361,991 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

