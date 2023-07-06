Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Power REIT Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE PW opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

Power REIT Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Power REIT by 71.7% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Power REIT by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Power REIT by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Power REIT by 313.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

