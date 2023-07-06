Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Power REIT Stock Up 2.5 %
NYSE PW opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $21.80.
Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
