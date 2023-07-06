Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading Down 7.4%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) shares fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.67. 236,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 281,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prime Medicine stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
