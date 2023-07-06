Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.61. Approximately 146,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 889,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water ( NASDAQ:PRMW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.04 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.