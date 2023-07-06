Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.61. Approximately 146,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 889,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Primo Water Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.
