Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells $385,200.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,007.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $380,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Thomas Bartrum sold 68 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,040.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $411,000.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Thomas Bartrum sold 1,801 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $49,671.58.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.44. 686,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,311. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 234.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRVA shares. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 118,747 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth $1,878,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,637,000 after purchasing an additional 89,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

