Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 24,200 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $1,556,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,487,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,258,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PCOR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.49. 775,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after buying an additional 369,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,460,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

