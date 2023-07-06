Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Insider Sells $122,800.14 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $122,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kathryn Kulikoski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progress Software alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of Progress Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.79. 299,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.91. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.88.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.