PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1756 per share on Wednesday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.
PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PIFFY remained flat at $13.51 during trading hours on Thursday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $13.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19.
About PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.