PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1756 per share on Wednesday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PIFFY remained flat at $13.51 during trading hours on Thursday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $13.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19.

About PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells consumers products in Indonesia, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operating through six segments: Noodles Division, Dairy Division (dairy products), Food Seasonings Division, Snack Foods Division, Nutrition and Special Foods Division, and Beverages Division segments.

