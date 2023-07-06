PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $94.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PHM. Wolfe Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Shares of PHM opened at $77.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $79.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

