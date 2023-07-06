Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Insider Alvin F. Wong Sells 6,938 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) insider Alvin F. Wong sold 6,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $22,964.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,684.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ PBYI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.07. 316,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,809. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.40 million, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.71 million. Analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 175,447 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 10.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

