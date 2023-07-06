Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Insider Alvin F. Wong Sells 6,938 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) insider Alvin F. Wong sold 6,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $22,964.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,684.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ PBYI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.07. 316,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,809. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.40 million, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.71 million. Analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.
