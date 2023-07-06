Pure Cycle (PCYO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 12th.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter.

Pure Cycle Price Performance

PCYO traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pure Cycle has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Cycle

In other Pure Cycle news, CFO Kevin Blain Mcneill sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $44,010.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pure Cycle by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 14.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 25.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Cycle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of a 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

See Also

