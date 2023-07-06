Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issued By Zacks Research

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for The Cigna Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $5.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.05. The consensus estimate for The Cigna Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Cigna Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.86.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $280.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

